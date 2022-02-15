Rain showers and cool temps return to San Diego following record-breaking heat

A low pressure system has sunk in from the north bringing wind, rain, mountain snow, and much cooler temperatures.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County is expecting it's first round of measurable rainfall in nearly a month as a low pressure system pushes south from the Pacific Northwest. Light rain showers began early Tuesday morning and will strengthen by the late morning toward the afternoon. Although accumulations are expected to remain light compared to what a typical February would bring, it will show a dramatic shift in the weather compared to record-breaking heat and sunshine from just a few days prior.

This event will be contained to Tuesday and taper off by early Wednesday. Accumulation totals will likely reach between a few one hundredths of an inch and a tenth of an inch across the coast of San Diego. Inland valleys can expect between one and two tenths of an inch while mountain ranges will likely see the heaviest accumulations -- closer to half an inch. While this will arrive as rain at first over the mountains, snow levels will drop down to about 4,500 to 5,000 feet, meaning there is a chance for an inch to two inches of snow for local mountains, with heavier accumulations at ski resorts to the north of us.

Early Tuesday, significant cloud cover held on to some of the warmth from Monday, keeping overnight lows warmer than normal and warmer than just a day prior. By Tuesday afternoon we can expect only minimal increases in temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Keep in mind, in many cases this is a more than 30 degree drop from record-breaking temperatures seen over the weekend.

Just the weekend prior to this, we saw plenty of abnormal winter heat. Say goodbye to this type of summer warmth as temperatures settle closer to average, if not slightly below average for Tuesday afternoon.

As far as local weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service, wind is the top concern. A High Wind Warning is in effect until early Wednesday for San Diego County mountains and deserts with sustained speeds between 25 and 35 mph and gusts up to 70 mph. Damaging winds could blow down power lines and trees, and high profile vehicles can expect difficulty especially over mountain passes.