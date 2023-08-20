Rain-slicked freeways wreak havoc across San Diego

California Highway Patrol requested support from other authorities to help respond to dozens of freeway incidents.

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol was dispatched to hundreds of crashes, some severe, as Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in San Diego County.

Overturned vehicles, jack-knifed semi trucks, and pools of sitting rainwater created unsafe driving conditions for San Diegans as travelers navigated roadways during an unprecedented tropical storm.

"Just in San Diego County alone, we have 123 crashes. That doesn't count unreported collisions or simple spinouts," Sgt. Brian Pennings with California Highway Patrol said.

Though fewer cars are on the road, crashes increased as moisture and water created slick road conditions.

"The number one thing to do is slow down," Sgt. Pennings said.

Caltrans officials highly discouraged travel while Tropical Storm Hilary impacted San Diego County.

⚠️ Update Sun 1/8 —Mon 1/9 ⚠️

TRAVEL IS HIGHLY DISCOURAGED TONIGHT THROUGH TOMORROW! If you have to go out (first, think twice and if you’re still so inclined) check https://t.co/GA6Wb5OThg or call 1-800-427-7623 and #knowbeforeyougo #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/05ftLGRvh7 — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) January 9, 2023

San Diego Sheriff's Department offered several driving tips if motorists had to utilize roadways during the storm:

Stay home if you can

Fill up your gas tank

Check wipers and tires

Pull over if needed

Slow down

Headlights on

Avoid flooded areas

Turn around, don't drown

Watch for road hazards

