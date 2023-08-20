Rain-slicked freeways wreak havoc across San Diego

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol was dispatched to hundreds of crashes, some severe, as Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in San Diego County.
Overturned vehicles, jack-knifed semi trucks, and pools of sitting rainwater created unsafe driving conditions for San Diegans as travelers navigated roadways during an unprecedented tropical storm.
"Just in San Diego County alone, we have 123 crashes. That doesn't count unreported collisions or simple spinouts," Sgt. Brian Pennings with California Highway Patrol said.
Though fewer cars are on the road, crashes increased as moisture and water created slick road conditions.
"The number one thing to do is slow down," Sgt. Pennings said.
Caltrans officials highly discouraged travel while Tropical Storm Hilary impacted San Diego County.
San Diego Sheriff's Department offered several driving tips if motorists had to utilize roadways during the storm:
- Stay home if you can
- Fill up your gas tank
- Check wipers and tires
- Pull over if needed
- Slow down
- Headlights on
- Avoid flooded areas
- Turn around, don't drown
- Watch for road hazards
