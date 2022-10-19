For more than five years, residents in the South Bay area of San Diego had to drive about 15-20 minutes on a good traffic day to get to their closest Cane's.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay Raising Cane's lovers - wait no more! A new location is scheduled to open in March 2023 on the west side of Chula Vista in the outdoor shopping mall, Chula Vista Center.

For more than five years, residents in the South Bay area of San Diego had to drive about 18 miles for 15-20 minutes on a good traffic day to get to their closest Raising Cane's location in Santee, which opened in 2018.

"Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness, and other important factors," said a company spokesperson.

The menu at Cane's is simple: chicken fingers.

Between buns, on a platter, or even in a tray by the dozens for a group of your closest homies, Raising Cane's chicken fingers are the chains "One Love."

"Our certified 'Bird Specialists' hand batter premium chicken marinated for 24 hours, then cooked to order for fingers that are hot and tender down to the last bite," the company's website highlighted.

"I'm ready for great chicken tendies, 'tenders,' without having to drive to Santee," said Sabrina Ouimette, a Chula Vista resident.

"We are excited about this site as it is close to the Naval Base. We are looking forward to serving so many of our local heroes in this great location," said Julia Doyle, Director, Public Relations, Fry Cook & Cashier for Raising Cane's.

The Raising Cane's Chula Vista location is expected to sling chicken fingers, sweet tea, and lemonade from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. most days through an indoor and outdoor seating area and drive-thru.

An exact opening date was not immediately made available, but officials said that construction of the restaurant was underway.