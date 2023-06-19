Raising Cane's set to open first location in Chula Vista

Raising Canes, adored for its crispy chicken fingers and craveable Cane’s sauce is located at the Chula Vista Center and officially opens to the public on Tuesday.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One of the most popular chicken restaurants in the United States is now calling Chula Vista home.

Raising Canes, adored for its crispy chicken fingers and craveable Cane’s sauce is located at 512 H Street in the Chula Vista Center and officially opens to the public on Tuesday. Chula Vista Mayor John McCann kicked off the opening festivities on Monday with a ribbon cutting.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in the San Diego market with the opening of our sixth Restaurant in the area and first in Chula Vista!” said Restaurant Leader Ale Gonzalez. “We look forward to serving our community and celebrating on Tuesday.”

The restaurant’s grand opening begins at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and will feature a DJ, live performances and a chance to win free Cane’s for a year.

Raising Canes will hold a ‘’Lucky 20’’ drawing between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. where 20 customers will be awarded with free Cane’s for a year.

Cane’s fans will get a chance to see a special performance by the Chula Vista High School Cheer team. The team is set to also be presented with a Raising Cane’s check after the performance.

On June 27, Raising Cane's will open its doors in Rancho San Diego at 2991 Jamacha Road El Cajon, CA 92019.

Whether it's for breakfast or a late-night meal, Cane's has you covered. The restaurant is open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daily.

🎉 Get ready, Chula Vista, because the wait is finally over! 🌟 We are beyond excited to announce the GRAND OPENING and... Posted by Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce on Monday, June 19, 2023

