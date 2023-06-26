Raising Cane's superfan camping out ahead of East County grand opening

Arturo Gonzalez, a San Diego native, is camping out in front of a new Rancho San Diego Cane's location in hopes of winning free Cane's for a year.

RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A San Diego man pitched a hot-pink tent in front of a new Raising Cane's location in Rancho San Diego in hopes of winning free Cane's for a year.

Arturo Gonzalez and his nearly 400,000 followers on TikTok embarked on a livestream journey of Gonzalez buying all the needed supplies including a tent, phone battery chargers, and other items necessary to camp out in front of a new Raising Cane's location in the 2000 block of Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego.

The prize for being first in line at a new Raising Cane's location is a special gift from the chicken giant, a chance to win free Raising Cane's for an entire year, bragging rights, and a photo opportunity of being the first person to place an order at the new location.

Gonzalez isn't new to the grand opening adventures.

Raising Cane's opened their first South Bay location in the heart of Chula Vista, and Gonzalez was one of the first people in line for the celebration.

"I certainly love my job! I got the day off just for this event," Gonzalez replied to one of his TikTok followers when asked if he had a job.

Donning a blue Raising Cane's baseball cap, relaxed clothing, and an umbrella to protect himself from the East County heat, Gonzalez set up shop right near the location's front door.

"OMG! He's been here since around 8 a.m," Victoria Costa, Area Leader of Marketing for Raising Cane's, told CBS 8.

Gonzalez said when he took his first bite of Raising Cane's chicken tenders, he was blown away.

The Rancho San Diego Raising Cane's location is scheduled to open on June 27.