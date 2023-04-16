Family and friends rally at intersection to find out who killed David D'Lima

Drivers saw dozens of people wearing red sweatbands on all four corners of the intersection of Encinitas Blvd and the Pacific Coast Highway 101 Sunday afternoon.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Drivers saw dozens of people wearing red sweatbands on all four corners of the intersection of Encinitas Blvd and the Pacific Coast Highway 101 Sunday afternoon in honor of David D’Lima.

D’Lima, whose friends called him "Dave" for short, was killed by a hit-and-run driver walking across the street just after midnight on New Year's Day.

They were holding signs, flowers, and fliers to find answers, hopefully.

"It really shouldn’t have happened," cries D'Lima's best friend and basketball teammate, Jakob Travis. "It's been the shortest and longest four months any of us have gone through. It's cemented into what this year has meant, and it's something we're going to take on for the rest of his life, not just us but his family and everyone that knew him. It affects everyone."

Family and friends say the vehicle that sped off was a dark-colored Chrysler or Dodge with damage to the front driver’s side. It's little information, but they are hoping if someone knows something that, they will say something.

D'Lima made an impact on his family and friends.

"Something about David is that he always gave of himself. He never asked for anything or accepted anything. I hope he knows how much we care. I last texted him that night, and he texted me that he was wearing an outfit I picked out for him. That was the last I talked to him," cries D'Lima's friend, Megan Callihan.

D'Lima's mother, Amy, gave CBS 8 a written statement that another family friend read aloud.

In part, she said, "David had hopes and dreams that were tragically cut short. An innocent life was taken, and someone knows something."

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers. A $1,000 reward is offered for any information leading to an arrest.