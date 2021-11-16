Ramona neighbors rescue Great Horned Owl, who was tangled in telephone wires

In late October, a Great Horned Owl was caught in telephone wires along Mussey Grade Road in Ramona and was being attacked by crows.

RAMONA, Calif. — About three weeks ago, Chris Lent received a phone call from her neighbor, who said that they had spotted an owl that was caught on wires on Mussey Grade Road in Ramona, and they needed help rescuing it.

"It was 4 p.m., I know someone in town and I know someone that works for that person," said Lent.

That was arborist Renee Roman, owner of the "Tree Fairy" and Mark Snidley, Renee met him there.

"He agreed to bring the truck out where the owl was," said Roman.

"We go to where the owl is and he's up 40-feet, perched on some wires," said Lent.

Keep in mind, Mussey Grade Road is busy and there is a lot of traffic, so others offered to help after seeing the rescue as they drove by.

"Then neighbors came out directing traffic so we were able to use the lift," said Roman.

Roman would manage the lift and Chris would handle the owl.

"We were really concerned how exhausted and injured this owl might be...but it was a trooper," said Lent.

Roman moved in and Lent wrapped the owl with a towel.

"It seemed to be real calm and it let me work with its foot. We got him free, we brought him down and Bree had a dog cage." said Roman.

Once the owl was rescued and on the ground, everyone celebrated.

"Everybody cheered, it was a community 'ya-hoo!,'" said Lent. "Everyone was so excited that we were able to get the bird down."

The owl, which is now named Owen, was taken to Project Wildlife the next morning, was evaluated and since then has been recovering.

"He was doing really well, he was eating, he was catching his own food, he was perching," said Lent. "So the outlook looks really good for him."

The latest report on Owen, is that he is doing much better and if all goes as planned, he will be released into the Ramona area.