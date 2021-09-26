Rancho Bernardo residents push back against placement of Douglas Badger in neighborhood

Dozens of people came out to a meeting Sunday to talk about how to keep 78-year-old Douglas Badger out.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Residents in the Rancho Bernardo area are pushing back against the placement of a convicted, sexual predator being placed in their neighborhood.

Dozens of people came out to a meeting Sunday to talk about how to keep 78-year-old Douglas Badger out.

Badger has history of sexual violence that spans decades. So when these people heard he could be moving next door to them, they say they had to do something about it.

News 8's LaMonica Peters spoke to a few of the people who’ll be living near the house he could be placed in.

“How dare you politicians allow this to happen in the first place!” said Rancho Bernardo resident, Carl DeMaio.

The clubhouse at The Green community in Rancho Bernardo was packed Sunday afternoon. Residents and neighbors say they were there to strategize about how to keep convicted sex offender, Douglas Badger away from their children.

“We have lots of friends that live there," said a neighbor with two elementary school kids. "We just don’t want that in our community. It’s just too close to home.”

Earlier this year, residents successfully fought to keep Badger out of the Mount Helix neighborhood. Badger has also been diagnosed with a mental condition, making him more likely to re-offend.

“We have so many kids in the community, so many young people as well, young adults," said Channing Hughes. "Older people, I mean it’s such a diverse community there’s a lot of people at risk here, in my opinion.

Now some residents who’ve already helped to keep sexual predators out of their neighborhood are stepping up to help the Rancho Bernardo community do the same.

“If it doesn’t work there, then they’re going to find another place," said activist, Sarah Thompson. "It’s going to keep happening until we make enough fuss and have legislation changed in the state of California to stop this.”

Starting September 30 through October 14, the public can voice their opinions about this placement via email.

For information on that, you can go to our website and click the Help button.