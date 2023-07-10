Rancho Bernardo teenager dies after falling off skateboard

"My beautiful baby boy Sebastian went to be with God. I know he is up there playing soccer with Jesus," said Sandra Fivaz, mother of 19-year-old Sebastian Fivaz.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego family is grieving the loss of their 19-year-old after he died following a skateboarding incident.

"My beautiful baby boy Sebastian went to be with God. I know he is up there playing soccer with Jesus and his grandfather is watching with a big smile," said Sandra Fivaz, mother of 19-year-old Sebastian Fivaz.

On July 5, the parents of Sebastian Fivaz were notified that their son had been involved in a skateboarding incident that left him with a traumatic brain injury.

The incident left Fivaz in a coma for more than three grueling days.

On July 7, Sebastian's mother shared a Facebook post detailing the moment her "world fell apart."

At 19.23 Friday 7th July our world fell apart. My beautiful baby boy Sebastian went to be with God. I know he is up... Posted by Sandra Fivaz on Friday, July 7, 2023

Fivaz was unable to recover from his injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital after extensive medical care.

Sebastian was a Rancho Bernardo High School graduate and soccer player.

"There are no words of comfort that could take away the immense pain and hurt this incredibly strong and loving family are going through," said Christina Contizano, who organized a GoFundMe for the family.

Fivaz's Instagram account was flooded with words of affirmation and messages that spoke highly of his character.

"This is Sebastian’s Dad. Just like you we are grieving. I wanted to share a quick message while I have a moment of divine anesthesia. Seb loves you. We love you," Adrian Fivaz shared on Sebastian's Instagram account.

Details surrounding a memorial service for Fivaz were not immediately made known.