Rare French bulldog stolen from home during break-in

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Armando Haro went out Sunday morning for a few hours and when he returned home he found his home ransacked and his beloved French bulldog gone.

Sunday morning someone broke into Haro's home and robbed him of many things. However, the one thing they took, that he just wants to be returned with no questions asked, is his French bulldog, Layla.

Haro reported the break-in to the Sheriff's department saying that the robbery happened between 9 a.m. and 11 am. at his home near Cherry Avenue and 8th Street in Imperial Beach.

He says the robbers took clothes, shoes and a Play Station 4, but the most important thing they took, that's not replaceable, is his Layla.

Layla is a 3-year-old French bulldog. She is a purebred, short Frenchie and is a rare lilac color. She is sweet, friendly and responds to her name.

He doesn't know who would want to break into his house, let alone take his sweet dog. He asked neighbors if they saw anything or heard anything and they, unfortunately, did not.

Haro has gotten some leads from social media posts that believe Layla may have been spotted with a man who has a goatee riding a bike near the Silver Strand.

Haro has put up posters around the neighborhood and posted on social media offering a $1000 reward for the safe return of Layla. He's hoping someone will see her or if they have her will just return her to him with no questions asked.

If you have any information on this missing dog, you can contact Haro at (562) 443-2099.