'They're all out and about hunting' | Rattlesnake sightings on the rise in San Diego

"When the weather starts warming up, it gets crazy. The calls start coming in," said Bruce Ireland with San Diego Snake Wranglers.

SAN DIEGO — There has been a big uptick in reports of rattlesnake bites and sightings all over San Diego County.

Bruce Ireland with San Diego Snake Wranglers, says he received 16 calls about snake sighting this past weekend, most of which were rattlesnakes.



Ireland says those calls will likely continue since this is typically the time of year rattlesnakes start coming out, especially more so recently.



"We've had this rash of hot weather lately with 90's and 85. They're all out and about hunting, looking for shelter looking for water," said Ireland.



Among the places Ireland captured rattlesnakes this weekend are, Olivenhain and San Elijo Hills. But it turns out, they're all over the county.



Last week, CBS 8 talked to a man who was hospitalized after being bitten five times on the foot near South Torrey Pines Beach.



"This little section of dirt by the curb, I was checking out the surf one last time and felt this sharp pain," said Matt Gmyr.



In University City, Caitlin Patterson found one in her driveway after coming and going several times throughout the day. "We came and left three times that morning and I was parking in the same spot right over the snake all morning," said Patterson. Patterson called her neighbor who removed the snake safely.



In Escondido, Rocky, a bull terrier, was attacked in his yard over the weekend.

Two rattlesnakes were spotted in their mating ritual just a few weeks ago on a sidewalk in Rancho Peñasquitos.

What to do if you encounter a rattlesnake