Reapplying for EDD benefits causing problems for claimants

North Park man received benefits for 12 months, then his account froze.

SAN DIEGO — It is déjà vu for unemployed workers trying to renew their claims with the state's Employment Development Department (EDD).

“My account is technically frozen,” said North Park resident Robert Hester, Jr.

The 70-year-old has been receiving unemployment benefits for the past year, after being laid off from his job as shuttle bus driver at the University of San Diego.

“USD released me in May of last year related to the pandemic,” said Hester.

After 12 months of receiving benefits, EDD requires claimants to reapply for benefits with a new claim.

“My original claim zeroed out and then it indicated that I needed to file a new claim,” said Hester.

“I start at 8 in the morning, and I start calling and I'm on the phone for hours trying to get through to a person. And it says, 'please call back,' after you go through their entire phone tree. It's just so frustrating,” Hester said.

Eventually, he reached an EDD supervisor, who told him he could file a new claim over the telephone.

After that, his online account froze up and indicated that payments he had received for the past year were “not acceptable.”

“So. I'm concerned that they're not moving forward and I don't have a way to contact them,” Hester said.

News 8 reached out to Hester's state assemblyman, Chris Ward.

An office director contacted Hester and the office is trying to resolve his case.

EDD recently posted a YouTube video explaining how to reapply for benefits after one year.

The agency is supposed to notify claimants when it is time to reapply. The new claim can take two to three weeks to be certified before payments begin.

Meanwhile, Hester is still hoping to get his job back at USD after California fully reopens on June 15.

“They're indicating that as soon as they get word that they can open up more fully, with students and be safe, and employees to be safe, that they would reach out to me at that time,” said Hester.

