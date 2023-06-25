World record-breaking dog jumps more than 36 feet in dock dive competition

"There's never been a dog in the world that has jumped farther or higher than him. He jumped 36 feet 11 inches for distance," said Behke.

SAN DIEGO — Sounders, a world record-breaking diving dog, is competing in San Diego to try to break his own record.

"It's a lot of fun. A lot of people enjoy watching the dogs fly through the air and get wet," said Pam Sheets, dog trainer/owner of Wild Dogs Sports Training.

More than 100 dogs competed Sunday in the North America Dog Diving event at the Valley Center Dog Dock.

"What’s needed most to be a dock diving dog is driving. They need to want to get that toy no matter what," said Sheets.

"Find out how to have the most fun with your dog and this is it," said Sarah Leatherman, owner of Valley Center Dog Dock.

Laurel Behke flew in from Washington. She is the owner of Sounders, an 8-year-old Whippet.

And just last Fall, Sounders set the record for a 9-foot vertical jump.

"He is one in the million Whippets that has the drive and will do anything to get that toy," said Sheets.

Sounders jumped several times. Sunday, fans watched him jump more than 34 feet.

"I want to get splashed!" said 6-year-old Draven.

"When the dogs hit the water really loud and it splashes all over you, it's the best," said 9-year-old Bradley.

For now, Sounders plan to splash new records!

"I love this dog lot, a lot. He's my buddy. He goes everywhere with me. I have 9 Whippets and they are special. We've gotten very close and we are together all the time. He is very special and a very sweet dog," said Behke.

Sounders’ next big competition is the Incredible Dog Challenge in October.

