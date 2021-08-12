Redistricting plan for San Diego Unified causes controversy

A goal of this proposed redistricting map is to create more representation for people of color in each sub-district.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Every 10 years after the census, a new redistricting map for the San Diego Unified School District is presented. A goal of this proposed redistricting map is to create more voting sub-districts in which the majority is people of color.

“The population changes, it shifts, it moves and the redistricting process is a way to recalibrate it to make sure that our political jurisdictions, the areas where we are electing our public representatives, are equal in population and fairly represent the communities,” said Andrea Guerrero with the San Diego Unified redistricting committee.

The committee is recommending a new map that aims to represent the diverse nature of the San Diego community.

"In order to better balance the representation in the school district, both numerically and ethnically, we want to make sure our diverse community is well represented,” said Guerrero.

With the change, Scripps Ranch and University City would be moved into different sub-districts, a decision that is gaining push back from some parents.

“There is merit to try and improve representation but you just don’t do it with 10 days' notice,” said Marlon Gardinera, a Scripps Ranch resident and football coach at Scripps Ranch High School.

He recently announced plans to run for school board in 2022. He argued parents were left in the dark without a voice in the process of creating the new redistricting map. With this proposed change, Scripps Ranch residents would not get a vote for school board until 2024. Gardinera would also have to wait and run for school board in 2024.

“If the goal is to have minority representation, they can start by not eliminating a very vocal minority who is ready to run. It doesn’t matter what community I am representing, San Diego is better than that. They are willing to vote for a minority,” said Gardinera.

Currently, two out of the five sub-districts have a majority white representation. The new map switched one sub-district from being majority white to an ethic plurality sub-district. This means no one ethnicity has a majority.

“The public feedback we've received so far has really centered around political candidates and their ability to run in a particular school district. Those are not valid concerns because our redistricting rules do not allow us to take into account any individual's political future,” said Guerrero.