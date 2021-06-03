Newsom appointed state regulators voting on future of mask mandates at the workplace

The board is made up of seven people appointed by Governor Newsom as part of the division of occupational safety and health.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Many Californians have expected June 15 to be the day for a full state reopening but on Thursday, Cal OSHA will vote on whether masks will need to remain on in the workplace beyond that deadline.

Former San Diego Mayor and current president of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jerry Sanders says this vote could leave many businesses with more confusion and leave them in legal jeopardy as well.

“One of the biggest issues is that they have not taken any feedback that has been given from businesses. Their guidelines differ greatly from the governor’s guidelines. In fact, the governor said on June 15 everything will be back to normal and OSHA is not saying that. They are saying until July 31 people will have to wear masks inside businesses unless every single person has been vaccinated,” said Sanders.

Two weeks ago, the board postponed a vote that would have allowed employees in the workplace to remove their masks. On Thursday, they could vote to require them in the workplace beyond the state reopening date of June 15.

The board is made up of seven people appointed by Governor Newsom as part of the division of occupational safety and health. That board is also expected to regulate that if one person in a room or workspace is unvaccinated, that everyone in the workplace be required to continue to wear a mask.

That meeting where the vote will happen is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. and you can stream it on the Cal OSHA website.