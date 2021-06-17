Religious rights vs. LGBTQ rights: Supreme Court narrowly sides with Catholic foster care agency

"It doesn't mean that religious foster care agencies are going to have a license to discriminate," said Brian Murphy of Lambda Legal in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Supreme Court weighed in on a controversial case Thursday pitting religious rights against LGBTQ rights, siding narrowly with religious liberty.

In 2018, the city of Philadelphia ended a contract it had with a Catholic-based foster care agency because that agency refused to work with same-sex couples.

The agency sued, and the case eventually made its way to the nation's highest court.

The question before the court: can private entities that receive taxpayers funds refuse service to certain groups, like same-sex couples, based on religious convictions? The court ruled in a 9-0 decision that, in this particular case, they can.

"Every year it feels like our rights are up for debate at the Supreme Court," said Cara Dessert, executive director of the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

Local advocates for LGBTQ rights blasted Thursday's unanimous decision by the Supreme Court, which sided with Catholic Social Services in Philadelphia, ruling that the religious-based organization could refuse to work with same-sex couples who apply to take in foster children on the basis of the First Amendment right to religious beliefs and in defiance of the city of Philadelphia's anti-discrimination policy.

"It is a major win for Catholic Social Services, but it's also a major win for the children," said Sharen Ford, Director of Foster Care & Adoption for Focus on the Family, a fundamentalist Christian organization.

She said that while the court's ruling recognizes Catholic Social Services' right to refuse to work with same-sex couples based on religious beliefs, it does not preclude them from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

"The door for them to continue down the journey of being a potential foster parent or adoptive parent was not closed to them," Ford added "It was just going with a different agency."

Critics of the ruling, including San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, said that this decision tells LGBTQ people that they are "less worthy of protection from discrimination than others," adding, "it's a step backwards in our pursuit of equity and justice."

"LGBTQ people still do not have express and full legal protection across the United States," said Fernando Lopez executive director of San Diego Pride. "The promise of liberty and justice for all in this nation is still unmet."

Legal analysts pointed out that the court's 9-0 decision was narrowly defined, focusing specifically on the city of Philadelphia's contract with foster care agencies.

"It doesn't mean that religious foster care agencies are going to have a license to discriminate against anyone they want to, because they say that their religious beliefs require them to do that," said Brian Murphy of the Lambda Legal in San Diego.

LGBTQ activists also said this ruling demonstrates the need for Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to include sexual orientation and gender identity.