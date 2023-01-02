San Diego city crews remove massive eucalyptus tree in Balboa Park

The tree was flagged as a priority after rain and wind sent 35 trees toppling to the ground last week.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego city crews began removing a massive eucalyptus tree in Balboa Park Wednesday, over concerns the tree was in danger of falling.

The tree is located near the Spreckels Organ Pavilion where crews spent hours removing the branches.

Around 9:00 a.m., a crane was brought in to help remove the tree section by section.

"[The tree] has a significant lean. In inspections, we found cracks at the bottom of it, as well as exposed roots and soft soil which are obviously causes of concern," said Jose Ysea, spokesperson for the City of San Diego.

Last week, 35 large trees came down in Balboa Park due to high wind coupled with plenty of rain. A woman was hit by a falling tree while walking her dog. She suffered serious injuries, but is expected to be ok.

The city flagged other trees as potential candidates to be cut down. It is prioritizing trees in high-traffic areas. It said the branches will be ground up into mulch to be used in other places in the park.

"The bigger chunks will be taken to Miramar Greenery," said Ysea.

"Every part of it is going to be repurposed and reused," he added.

The tree removal is expected to last all day.

