Renewed focus on gun control legislation in wake of recent mass shootings

President Biden pushed for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, along with urging the Senate to pass legislation strengthening background checks

SAN DIEGO — The second mass shooting in the span of a week comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee took up the issue of gun violence in a previously scheduled hearing earlier Tuesday.

In the wake of the Boulder shooting, President Joe Biden also called on lawmakers to pass sweeping gun control measures.

That Senate committee hearing exposed the deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans when it comes to gun control legislation.

"It is really time for us to get a handle on this issue," said San Diegan Wendy Wheatcroft, who leads the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, a national grassroots coalition advocating for gun control.

"We really need more than 'thoughts and prayers' from our lawmakers, and right now the ball is in the U.S. Senate's court," she told News 8.

The U.S. gun homicide rate is 25 times that of other high-income countries.



We don’t have to live like this. Our elected leaders owe us #MoreThanThoughtsAndPrayers to end this gun violence crisis.



Tell your senators we want #GunReformNow: Text CHECKS to 644-33 pic.twitter.com/yOKlaTgd3J — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) March 23, 2021

That sentiment was echoed by President Biden earlier Tuesday in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado, claiming 18 lives in total.

"I don't need to wait another minute," Biden said, urging lawmakers in the Senate to pass legislation closing loopholes in the background check system, which the House of Representatives voted for earlier this month.

"That's one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence," the President added

Not all lawmakers agree, however.

"Dems propose taking away guns from law abiding citizens," said Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas. "But what they propose not only does it not reduce crime... it makes it worse."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday to bring the legislation already passed by the House to a Senate vote.

"This Senate will be different," Schumer promised.

It is unclear, though, whether the bills would pass.

In the hours following the Boulder shooting on Monday, the NRA, while not making a direct comment, instead Tweeted out the text of the Second Amendment.

We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.



We can close loopholes in our gun background check system.



This is not a partisan issue — it’s an American issue that will save lives. Congress needs to act. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 23, 2021

Republican Senator John Kennedy from Louisiana said he believed this background check legislation only serves to undermine the right to bear arms.

"I don't believe we have a gun control problem in America," he said. "I believe we have an idiot control problem. And the objective should be to how to control the idiots who abuse guns."

"The majority of gun owners - this includes Republicans - agree that criminals and people with dangerous histories should not be allowed to purchase or own firearms," Wheatcroft said.

President Biden also pushed for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, along with urging the Senate to pass legislation strengthening background checks for firearms.

NRA Statement on Boulder, CO Tragedy pic.twitter.com/83xhhAWjW7 — NRA (@NRA) March 23, 2021