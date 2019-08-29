SAN DIEGO — A group of Board of Supervisors candidates and local organizations called on state legislators Thursday to pass a bill that would mandate rent control statewide.

Assembly Bill 1482 would limit rent increases to once per year at a maximum of about 10% and prevent property owners from evicting tenants without cause. Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, introduced the bill in February.

Since then, the Assembly approved it in May and it is currently under committee consideration in the state Senate Nora Vargas and Sophia Rodriguez, candidates for Board of Supervisors District 1, were expected to attend the news conference at the Olivewood Gardens Apartments, where some tenants have alleged their rent has increased by up to 50%. Representatives of the San Diego Organizing Project and Service Employees International Union Local 221 also attended.

"I have served the San Diego community all my life, as a head start teacher and foster mother,'' said Dinah Pipkins, an Olivewood resident. "I moved into Olivewood Garden Apartments with the impression that it was affordable housing for seniors.''