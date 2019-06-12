SAN DIEGO — Voters across California will be able to weigh in on the future of rent control in the state during the next election. The Rental Affordability Act has qualified for the November 2020 ballot with overwhelming support.

The initiative comes as many renters have voiced concerns about the price of living in San Diego going up and up.

"I needed to fix my bills to pay for the rent,” said Chula Vista resident Maria Reyes.

Reyes said her rent has jumped as much as $250 at one time.

On Thursday, she joined affordable housing advocates in San Diego who made an announcement that could stop those types of increases from happening. Similar rallies were held in San Francisco and Los Angeles with local officials speaking in support of the measure.

The Rental Affordability Act will be on the November 2020 ballot in California after supporters gathered a million signatures statewide - well over the 625,000 needed to qualify.

The initiative would allow cities and counties to impose rent control laws on residential properties that are at least 15 years old. It would also allow limits on rent increases when a new renter moves in. Single-family homeowners that rent on a small scale would be exempt.

"Rent and allowing people to stay in their homes should be a top priority,” said Joaquin Vazquez - a congressional candidate for District 53.

For him, rent control hits close to home because in college, he said he found himself unable to afford a place to live.

"I was a lot more busy as a college student, so I couldn't put in overtime work,” Vazquez said. “My rent went up and I ended up living in my car."

Vazquez and others are sharing their stories in hopes of convincing Californians to vote yes in November.