Appointment or special election? San Diego Board of Supervisors to meet on how to move forward after Fletcher

Many District 4 residents are adamant that the choice of Fletcher's replacement should be in the hands of the almost 700,000 district constituents.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — How should the replacement for San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher be determined? Through an appointment, or a special election?

The County Board of Supervisors will take up this issue on Tuesday morning, after Fletcher announced his resignation in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

While it was a decidedly unscientific poll, many District Four residents CBS 8 spoke with were adamant that the choice of Fletcher's replacement should be in the hands of the almost 700,000 constituents in the district, and not the four remaining board members.

"I'm for a special election," said Lincoln Park resident Oran Payne. He believes that there's no question, in the wake of Fletcher's resignation, expected on May 15, the district's voters should determine his replacement, no matter the cost.

"It is for the people!," he added. "You know, we pay taxes, and you get what you pay for."

"People should vote for who they want!," said City Heights resident Barbara Powers, who is also a strong supporter of a special election for the sake of accountability and transparency.

"Everybody has the right to have their voice heard and to have the vote count., and have who the people want to have in there and not who the government wants to have in there," she told CBS 8.

"People are against it more if it's just being chosen for them, when it's just being picked people would feel more against it, i feel like," said City Heights resident Maritza Cordoba. "They're like, we didn't have a voice! People want to be heard, you know what I mean?"

San Diego's Chapter of the League of Women Voters is also backing the option of a special election, saying in a letter to the Board of Supervisors that "This is consistent with a fundamental value of democracy, which the league strongly supports, that voters should have the final say on who should represent them."

According to the county, if the board opts for an appointment, a new District 4 supervisor would be in place by May or June.

A special election, which could cost four million to five million dollars, would take place in August, with a possible run-off election, if necessary, not until November.

"If possible, I would love for us to do an appointment.," Board Vice-Chair Terra Lawson-Remer told CBS 8 last month. She said that while an appointment would be more efficient and cost-effective, it is critical to choose someone who reflects the diversity of District 4.

"That is my primary goal," Lawson-Remer said on April 11, "is making sure that the value and the voice of District 4 residents are really truly represented in whoever takes that seat , and if we can find a way to do that through an appointment, that would be great."

Tuesday's board meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m. The public is encouraged to provide their input before a final decision is made.