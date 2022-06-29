Report: Homeless San Diegans often ticketed for living in car, sleeping, belongings on sidewalk

Homeless black San Diegans nearly four times more likely to receive a citation or be arrested than those who are white.

SAN DIEGO — Local researchers observed the interactions San Diegans experiencing homelessness have with local law enforcement.

"People are spending a lot of their days and nights just trying to survive," said Mike Williams, a professor of political science and international relations at the University of San Diego.

He said nearly all respondents had received numerous citations for “quality of life violations."

"People told us they felt like they were getting cited for life sustaining activities like sleeping, living in their vehicles or just having their belongings on the sidewalk," he said.

One couple received their first ticket and lost their motorhome where they were living.

It happened after they parked near an auto shop overnight where they had an appointment to get their vehicle fixed. Researchers found the city of San Diego has given out nearly 5,900 citations to people experiencing homelessness from 2010 to early 2021.

"The city is being cruel to people who have nothing. Forcing them into this process that has no purpose to it," said Coleen Cusack, an attorney in San Diego.

Cusack represents homeless people pro bono. She says a single citation can cost a few hundred dollars. She saw people receiving multiple citations during the city’s recent cleanups.

She said in a weeks time, a person could receive a warning, infraction the following day, misdemeanor citation on day three and a misdemeanor arrest on day four.

Cusack has seen people's belongings taken while they're in court. Losing documents and IDs can pose a major obstacle for those trying to get back on their feet.

"Those we spoke to did say they felt like they were targeted by the police," Williams said. "They needed to try to be invisible which was an interesting sort of finding."

Researchers found black San Diegans experiencing homelessness were nearly four times more likely to receive a citation or be arrested than those who are white.

The research team is interviewing police officers to hear their experiences out on the streets. The team is hopeful their findings will help shape future policies in San Diego.