What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County

Did you feel that? San Diegans reported an earthquake-like vibration from Chula Vista to the North County area of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening.

Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County.

"Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8.

An earthquake map updated by the United States Geological Service did not indicate San Diego was rocked with any quakes today.

San Diegans took to Twitter to see if anyone else experienced earthquake-like vibrations around the county.

When you hear or feel an earthquake let’s all rush to Twitter to see if that really happened in San Diego 🤡 haha — patricia (@Radiantt_) December 13, 2022

A person in San Diego County tweeted it was too late in the day for Camp Pendleton exercises to be underway.

I heard it outside and wondered whether it was an earthquake or if Pendleton was doing something.(too late in the day for Pendleton, though) — cornopolous (@cornopolous2) December 13, 2022

Camp Pendleton was widely known to perform military exercises that generated loud booms that could be felt in San Diego County.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.