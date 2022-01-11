Reports of groping at Halloween party near San Diego State University

SDSU police received two calls related to party on Greek Circle.

SAN DIEGO — There are new reports of out-of-control parties near San Diego State University. On Halloween night, police were called to a cul-de-sac known as "Greek Circle."

The reporting party said 50 men were trying to grab a woman on the street, according to San Diego Police Department dispatch audio recordings.

“5050 College Avenue. Approximately 50 males in a cul-de-sac were grabbing at a female as they were walking by,” a police dispatcher said.

San Diego police responded to the cul-de-sac, but Greek Circle is the responsibility of San Diego State University police.

“If that's on College Place, the cul-de-sac, that's going to be SDSU PD’s jurisdiction,” an officer said on the radio recording.

Greek Circle is home to at least six SDSU fraternities and sororities.

“SDSU PD is also checking 5064 College Place to a report of about 100 people in vehicles playing loud music. Possibly related,” the dispatcher said in the Halloween night recording.

SDSU police released the following statement to CBS 8:

“On Tuesday, Nov. 1 at approximately 12:46 a.m., the San Diego State University Police Department (UPD) received a secondhand report of a group of individuals attempting to grope others and a separate report of individuals playing loud music near a cul-de-sac located at College Avenue and College Place. UPD officers were the quickest to be able to respond, and arrived at the area. Once officers arrived at the scene, all individuals in the area dispersed. UPD has no additional information about the suspects’ description, and at this time, has not received any reports from any alleged victims.”

College Area neighbors said they have seen trouble at Greek Circle before.

“That cul-de-sac in particular is home to a whole bunch of frats, and we have begged SDSU, since it's their property, to patrol the area and they say that they would try really hard,” said one neighbor, who asked not be identified.

On Tuesday, fraternity members on Greek Circle were seen taking out large trash bags. They declined to comment on the Halloween party.

It's been more than one year since a 17-year-old girl reported being gang raped by SDSU football players at an off-campus Halloween party. No criminal charges have been filed in that case, which remains under review by the district attorney's office.

“I think the solution would be consequences for actions but that would mean that somebody from SDSU would actually have to go out there to address the matter and they don't,” the SDSU neighbor said.

