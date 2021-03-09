Republican candidates visit San Diego ahead of Sept. 14 recall election

Former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer and conservative radio host Larry Elder both criticized Governor Gavin Newsom during their appearances.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With less than two weeks to go until California’s governor recall election, candidates are going up and down the state trying to sway voters.



On Friday, Republicans Kevin Faulconer and Larry Elder visited San Diego.

Faulconer, who used to serve as mayor of San Diego, appeared in front of a homeless encampment in East Village, saying if elected governor, ending homelessness would be his top priority.

"We know the problems associated with substance abuse and mental health and to be able to provide that help and support that is so critically important."

Faulconer was joined by former San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

He criticized Gov. Newsom for his inability to solving the state's homeless problem and touted his own track record in reducing homeless numbers while serving as mayor.

"We took decisive action in San Diego when I was mayor. I'm going to lead by example as GNovernor of California," said Faulconer.

Across town, Larry Elder, who has emerged as a Republican frontrunner, visited Rudford's Restaurant in North Park.

"Gavin Newsom has been an absolute disaster and come September 14th, we're gonna have a change," said Elder.

Elder, a conservative talk radio host, blasted Gov. Newsom for a number of things, including his handling of forest fires, as well as the pandemic, and the businesses forced to shut down because of it.



"All the hopes, all the dreams of these restaurant owners closed forever because Gavin Newsom ignored the science and shut down this economy," said Elder.

There are more than 40 candidates running for governor. Election day is September 14.

In a new poll published by the non-partisan, Public Policy Institute of California, 58% of likely voters surveyed statewide oppose removing Governor Newsom from office, compared to 39% who support the recall.

During an appearance in San Francisco Thursday, Newsom was optimistic.

"That gap is closing in awareness, and that's encouraging,” said Newsom.