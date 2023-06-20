Rescue efforts continue to save hundreds of dogs found in deplorable conditions in Ensenada

The Animal Pad, a local rescue group, has been able to safely remove nearly half of the animals, but more than 200 are still on the property as of Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO — A local dog rescue is pleading with the community to help them care for hundreds of dogs that were found living in deplorable conditions in Mexico.

Rescuers with the Animal Pad found at least 400 dogs at the property in Mexico last week. More than 200 of the animals remain on site.

"We're here to give every one of these dogs an actual chance and an actual shot that they never have gotten before," said Lauren Botticelli, Executive Director of The Animal Pad Dog Rescue.

Rescuers are working around the clock to save a lot of these dogs from death.

“We're sad that we couldn't have gotten here sooner,” said Botticelli.

When the team first arrived last week, they found around 400 dogs. More than 70 have been hospitalized so far.

The rescue group has been able to safely remove nearly half of the animals, but 213 are still on the property as of Tuesday.

"We're here triaging deciding who needs immediate medical care who we can treat here on site," she added.

Botticelli says the dogs were found malnourished and crammed in cages, many were suffering from diseases. Others were found too late.

"It's just been so many emotions across the board," she continued.

Since the discovery, the Mexican government shut down the shelter but Botticelli says the owner was never arrested.

"It's very frustrating because it makes it a lot easier to just go and do this all over again. and then the rescuers who are having to pick up the pieces of devastation," she added.

The shelter says they are in dire need of volunteers on both sides of the border.

They’re also in desperate need of fosters who are willing to open up their homes and make space for more dogs to go to their shelter.

To find out how to donate or foster, click here