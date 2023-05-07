Resident-only overnight parking permits required in some Encinitas communities

Homeowners are fed up with the overflow of parking—while people living in an apartment complex nearby are frustrated over permit parking.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas is currently looking into resident-only parking areas in more neighborhoods.

It's become a growing debate between homeowners and apartment complexes where parking has become a problem.

Along Seacrest Way, there are signs indicating that it's residential permit parking only.

Now many are concerned that some public streets are no longer public parking in Encinitas.

It comes after a series of complaints from homeowners pushed the city to implement overnight parking only by residential permit-only.

Silvia Demuth is an Encinitas homeowner, she says the apartment complex built nearby made the spillover parking a nightmare.

It's why she pushed for residential parking permits.

“I got tired of picking up all the trash and not having a place for our own guests to park or even for us if we needed an extra parking space,” said Demuth.

However, the trend of parking permits is leaving those in multi-family homes without a parking space.

City permits only cost $5 and are limited to three permits per household.

“We have two parking spots, but it's utilized by me and my husband. We are able to get a parking permit for one overnight guest, but it will still have to be in one of our spots,” said Lauren Meehan

It's not just this neighborhood, four months ago, we brought you the story about the parking issues happening on Via Molena Drive.

Via Molena Drive now has a parking permit and so does Santa Fe Drive.

There are talks of more housing projects happening near the Seacrest neighborhood. bringing even more concern over parking.