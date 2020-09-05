Residents call for the closure of Sunset Cliffs park

Some residents feel a full closure of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park would only push the problems into their streets.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Residents living near Sunset Cliffs are fed up with people causing trouble in their neighborhood after hours, and Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell on Friday called for the closure of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park.

Families in the area told News 8 people have been partying, blasting music, and leaving trash and feces overnight.

"The younger partiers, people hanging out in their car's rooftops, drinking, smoking pot, hooting and hollering, making noise, blasting music," said Glen Volk, Sunset Cliffs resident.

According to residents, the troubles began when the bioluminescence started attracting crowds at night.

"If the city allows this to continue, someone is going to die or get hurt. If a guy falls off the cliff, an altercation with someone in the neighborhood who has had enough," said Volk.

San Diego police have put up "No Parking" signs along Sunset Cliffs, and have assigned officers to the area, but only until midnight.

"We have made it clear that we think the parks should be closed after dark, not during the day," said Volk.

"People are very frustrated. There is a lot of drag racing going on [at] 12 midnight. Everybody is getting pushed up into the neighborhoods, and that is where all the trash is," said Karen Sahd, a Sunset Cliffs resident, too.

A spokesperson for Mayor Faulconer said the mayor will meet with public safety officials over options to address concerns. More information is expected to be released by mayor's office next week.

"The liability is huge. This is not a nimby thing. This is a straight up public health, and public safety thing," said another resident.

"We don't want the partiers here anymore. We want the park closed after dark, and we want the police to clear out the residential streets," said Volk.

Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell declined an on-camera interview, but did release the following statement on Friday:

“Since our parks and beaches have been opened San Diegans have, for the most part, done an excellent job following public health orders while returning to public spaces for passive use. Unfortunately, this has not been the case in Sunset Cliffs Natural Park or in the greater Sunset Cliffs community.

As I mentioned in my statement last week, Sunset Cliffs has been a concern. We have been working very closely with the Mayor’s Office to monitor the area this week. While I appreciate the resources we have invested there - it’s clear this issue is not getting any better.

Protecting public health has been a priority for me. I believe it’s time we take a step back to better assess the opening of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park to protect public health, discourage illegal gatherings and keep people safe.