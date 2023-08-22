East Village residents concerned over trash at Fault Line Park

Residents say they've found foils from fentanyl at the park.

SAN DIEGO — East Village residents in Downtown San Diego are raising concerns over Fault Line Park becoming less safe.

Fault Line Park at 14th and J Street in Downtown San Diego. The park is one of the only green spaces in East Village and residents say they visit it often.

"Multiple times a day I love this park," said Paris, an East Village resident.

But some residents are worried about trash and even needles being found at the park.

"This is used by everyone. The whole community. We want it to be clean and we want it to be safe," said Giorgio Kirylo.

Kirylo is involved in East Village Doers. It's a group that advocates for the neighborhood.

"We find a lot of fentanyl foil and when I say fentanyl foil, there's actually residue on it. It'll be right here," he said while walking through the park.

East Village Doers shared an Instagram video with CBS 8 showing a man wearing gloves trying to cleanup the park and picking up foils that he says are from fentanyl.

Residents say they've cleaned up needles from the sand at the playground.

"A needle who has who knows whose blood on it and who knows what drug that is. That's a massive health risk and if I'm a parent I'm not gonna bring my kid here," Kirylo said.

He also says people aren't cleaning up after their pets. East Village Doers says they've brought these concerns to the city and Pinnacle Apartments located next to the park.

A community cleanup is being held on Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. East Village Doers is hopeful the community will join them.

"This is precious. Let's preserve it and get out here as a group. Lets empty these buildings August 31 and clean it up," he said.




