SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — East County residents are raising safety concerns claiming Lamar County Park has been overrun with homeless encampments.

Spring Valley resident Terry Kirkpatrick said Lamar County Parks is a community treasure – beauty that she said is now marred by the proliferation of homeless encampments that have popped up over the past couple of years.

Sherriff’s deputies have in the past stepped up patrols and have tried, unsuccessfully, to clear the encampments out. While many residents want to see homeless moved, others said more resources are needed to help find them permanent shelter.

Miriam and George Ocampo live across from the park, where a line of tents now borders the entrance.

“We can’t take our kids. We can’t enjoy the park they just built. There used to be people walking their kids around and everything. You don’t see anybody walking around this area anymore,” said Miriam.

The Ocampos said they placed a security camera outside their home following an incident last year.

“[At] four in the morning, they were trying to break into my car. I had to call the police,” said Miriam.

Even more alarming, Miriam filed another report with the police after she said a homeless person camped out in the park attempted to stab her.

“It was broad daylight. I had just dropped off my son at school and was walking a back home. It is bad,” she said.

News 8 discovered that over the past six months, 38 criminal incidents have been reported in and around Lamar Park. On average, more than six every month. Still, not all residents are concerned.

Brenda Green occasionally brings her eight-year-old granddaughter to the park.

“They are minding their own business,” she said.

Green said the encampments are a sign that more needs to be done for the homeless.

“They need more help. They need more resources, too,” she said.

Among the homeless lives Frances, who has been living at Lamar Park for more than a year.

“We all get along. We all take care of each other,” she said.

County Supervisor Dianne Jacob said she is currently working the Sheriff’s Department on a long-term solution to this issue – pointing out a pilot program to connect the homeless with services and potential housing.

“It is important that we break the cycle of homelessness, medical emergencies and incarceration,” she said.