'Resilience grant' available for San Diego independent restaurants

The California Restaurant Foundation launched the Restaurant Cares Resilience Fund for small restaurants in San Diego County and 7 other counties.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A little relief is on the way for small restaurant owners.

The California Restaurant Foundation launched the California Cares Resilience Fund in partnership with California’s energy companies.

They said the grants will help independent owners make payroll and keep jobs.

San Diego County may be in the orange tier but restaurants are still struggling especially the smaller neighborhood eateries.

Restaurants appear to be bustling but with 50% indoor capacity owners said they still don’t have the seating like they did before and some people are still hesitant about eating out.

“It’s been a struggle we have been able to stay open every single day since the pandemic started a year ago and it hasn’t been easy and it’s really the support of the community,” said restaurant owner Randy Smerik.

Smerik owns the Italian restaurant Solare in Liberty Station with his two sons and learned about and applied for the grant that will award $1.25 million to independent restaurants in California.

“We’ve applied and we would definitely use it on the payroll side, that is a really a tough nut I think for all businesses like mine to do,” said Smerik. “It's really a godsend to see these types of things available and people are looking out for us.

The California Restaurant Foundation (CRF) reports 900,000 to a million restaurant workers in California lost their job during the pandemic and one in six restaurants permanently closed nationwide.

CRF partnered with SDG&E and other energy companies to award the grants to small restaurants in eight counties including Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles (excluding Long Beach) Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Joaquin.

About 75-85 restaurants will each be awarded $2,000 grants and $3,500 will be awarded in the remaining counties.

“The way they determined these regions was by looking at high closure rates and where their customers were struggling the most,” said Alycia Harshfield, CRF Executive Director.

The Resilience Fund will help independently owned restaurants, especially those run by women and people of color. Eligible owners must have 50 or fewer employees, a revenue loss of at least 20% in 2019-2020 and be currently opened.

There will also be year-long support services available as well.

“We are looking at more of a long-term investment in restaurants so we can strengthen and get through this difficult time,” said Harshfield.

Solare's owner said this type of help big or small will go a long way to serving workers and their families.

“We just need that runway to hang in there long enough. It's greatly appreciated,” said Smerik.

In a news release, PG&E said, “We recognize the hardships that many of our customers are facing from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many local restaurants are struggling to stay open. These are important businesses that bring people together and power local economies.”