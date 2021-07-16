Resilience is alive for San Diego Pride

The Pride block party kicks off Pride events in San Diego this year.

SAN DIEGO — The official San Diego Pride party is expected to boost Hillcrest's local economy.

The Block Party kicked off Friday night by the Pride flag in Hillcrest.

This year’s theme is resilience.

“We are here, we are queer, and we are ready to jam and rejoice with each other,” said Dandelion Young.

They say after the pandemic they are ready to live their best life.

“It feels like the world is falling apart and we need this,” said Young. “This is where I truly feel I belong.”

The official Pride parade may have been cancelled but not the celebration. People flew in from all over the country to celebrate San Diego Pride.

“Hillcrest was full and people were coming no matter what,” said Benjamin Nicholls, Hillcrest Business Association.

Jake and Jason McManus come every year to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

“San Diego has the best representation and party,” said Jake McManus.

The Hillcrest Business Association hosts the Pride Block Party and says this year’s Pride will bring that economic jolt Hillcrest and the city needs.

“This is going to launch us back, Hillcrest is back,” said Nicholls.

The sold out Block Party has been extended to Saturday with a drag queen show featuring famous queens from "Ru Paul’s Drag Race."

Friday morning, San Diego County raised the Progressive flag.

“It is our honor as a group … to champion and fly the progress flag for the first time ever at a county facility,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County Board Chairman.

The six stripes added to the Pride Flag represent the marginalized LGBTQ+ communities.

“We are strong, we are able, we are not going to let anybody bring us down regardless of race, gender or sexuality,” said Young.

While diversity, tolerance and acceptance are celebrated, the fight for equality continues.

“We are here, we are surviving, we are thriving, and we are going to fight through until we are equal citizens of the law,” said Fernando Z. López Jr., San Diego Pride Executive Director.

There are 30 events happening this weekend for Pride.

Click here for the San Diego Pride Guide.