San Diego restaurant Addison earns third Michelin star

SAN DIEGO — San Diego restaurant Addison earned its third Michelin star on Monday, the only new three-star restaurant announced in the 2022 California MICHELIN Star guide.

The award was announced at a Michelin Guide announcement ceremony on Monday in Los Angeles. Only 18 restaurants in California were given awards during the ceremony.

"Chef William Bradley's standard-setting dining room is exceedingly ambitious and his team is cooking world-class ingredients with exceptional skill, leaving you hungry for more. The tasting menu is marked by glorious presentations and enhanced by the harmonious application of global flavors," the Michelin Guide said.

According to the Addison website, the restaurant offers an experience that showcases the beauty and allure of California Gastronomy.

Addison received its 2-star Michelin Star rating in 2021.

The Michelin Guide was created in 1926, using a star-ranking system to award distinctions to fine dining restaurants. The ranking system uses a hierarchy of zero, one, two, and three stars, according to the Michelin Guide website.

