SAN DIEGO — A retired nurse in Linda Vista has received her COVID-19 test results two weeks after she was tested at a Sharp Reees Stealy urgent care in downtown San Diego.

The results were negative for the 70-year-old woman, who did not want her name used, she was not pleased with how the testing process played out.

Initially, the nurse was denied a test at the Sharp urgent care. A day after she appeared on News 8, her test was approved. Still, she had to wait two weeks to get results.

“I am happy that I'm negative because it's such a dreadful illness. But I'm still wishing they would get testing done a lot faster. I mean, we can test for pregnancy at home in two seconds, but we can't test for this, which can kill people,” she said.

A spokesperson for Sharp Rees Stealy issued the following written statement:

“Our outpatient commercial laboratory partners have been working very hard to process the thousands of tests they have received in the last several weeks. We follow up daily with our commercial lab partners regarding tests sent out to them. The testing turnaround time is improving; however, we understand the delay is difficult for our patients. It is our commitment to provide the results to our patients as soon as we receive them.”



