'Top Gun' instructor, retired pilots share the true meaning of Memorial Day

Pettigrew and 50 other former aviators shared their experiences with visitors on the USS Midway Sunday next to more than 30 restored military aircrafts.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Pete Pettigrew is a retired fighter pilot and former Top Gun instructor. He even has ties to the original Top Gun movie.

"I was asked if I would be the technical advisor for the first Top Gun movie. I met with Tom Cruise and we worked on the screenplay," said Pettigrew.

He was a pilot for 34 years and he flew an aircraft during the Vietnam War that was on display on the USS Midway.

"A lot of my friends aren’t here anymore. I'm 80-years-old. We like to come back, so the next generation can understand what we did and what we still do," said Pettigrew.

Pettigrew and 50 other former aviators shared their experiences with visitors on the USS Midway Sunday next to more than 30 restored military aircrafts.

Families had the chance to not only learn about the aircrafts, but also get hands on experience by walking inside some aircrafts.

"A lot of great memories in this cockpit. It is a pretty special thing and I appreciate all the things i got to do," said retired Navy pilot, Phil.

"The true meaning of Memorial Day to me is to remember the squadron mates that did not make it back and all those during Vietnam. We lost them and they did not make them back. This is a day of remembrance for them," said retired pilot, Bob Clark.

"Today is honoring the people that never got to come home and that’s the whole reason we are here today. They gave the ultimate sacrifice to make this country free," said Phil.

"We want to continue that heritage and this is a good way to do it," said Pettigrew.

They also had a special Remembrance Wall for Memorial Day. family members sent in photos to remember our fallen heroes.