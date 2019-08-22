SAN DIEGO — A small group of protesters on Wednesday gathered outside the Southwest Key migrant detention facility in El Cajon, armed with signs and multi-colored ribbons.

The group Migrant Child Watch, organized the protest in a show of support for the migrant children inside the facility.

"We wanted come here today with something other than the screaming and chanting," said Robert Holzman, a volunteer with Migrant Child Watch.

"We wanted this place to look a little colorful, when kids and the staff come in and out of here, they're seeing something positive not just a bunch of angry people," he said.

The facility houses children who are unaccompanied minors looking to cross the southern border, all Holzman wants is decency to these children.

"No matter what political party, no matter who you vote for. We care about these kids, we don't want to see them abused," said Holzman.