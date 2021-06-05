Former Navy man convicted of killing four people in Coronado Bridge crash petitions court to end parole and expunge record

Richard Sepolio was released after serving less than three years of a nearly 10-year sentence, because of the pandemic, good behavior and work in a fire camp.

CORONADO, Calif. — A motions hearing is scheduled on Thursday for the Navy man convicted of killing four people in a DUI crash when his truck flew off the Coronado Bridge and landed in Chicano Park.

Richard Sepolio is expected to petition the court for early termination of his parole as well as having his record expunged.

The 28-year-old was released in early November of 2020 after serving less than three years of a nearly 10-year sentence, partially because of the pandemic. Sepolio also received a reduced sentence for good behavior and for working in a prison fire camp.

The October 15, 2016, crash killed Annamarie Contreras, 50, and Cruz Contreras, 52, a married couple from Chandler, Arizona; and Hacienda Heights residents Andre Banks, 49, and Francine Jimenez, 46.

In November when it was announced Sepolio would be released, San Diego County District Attorney, Summer Stephan said, “This very early release is unconscionable,'' San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement released earlier this week. "DCR's decision is re-victimizing the family and friends of the four people killed and seven injured who have been devastated by their loss and continue to deal with the financial, emotional, mental and physical trauma caused by the defendant. This inmate continues to deny and minimize the crime by refusing to admit he was speeding and denying being impaired while arguing with his girlfriend on the phone, which resulted in the devastating crash.''

In addition to having drinks prior to getting behind the wheel, Sepolio was arguing with his girlfriend on the phone just moments before losing control of his truck on the bridge, the prosecutor said.

Sepolio testified he was driving on the transition ramp -- a route back to Coronado that he had driven more than 90 times before -- when he sped up to merge in front of another car and lost control.

Prosecutors said he was driving between 81 and 87 mph when the crash occurred.