LAKESIDE, Calif. — A motocross rider had to be airlifted for medical treatment Sunday after hitting a bystander at Barona Oaks MX, an off-roading facility in Lakeside.

The Barona Fire Department responded to a call shortly after noon for two injured men at the 80-acre facility, where riders bring their own ATVs and motorcycles.

The rider, who is in his 40s, lost control of his motorcycle during training runs around the track and struck the bystander, who is in his 60s, according to Barona Fire Capt. Jim Huson. The rider was airlifted from the scene, Huson said, while the bystander was transported in an ambulance.

No additional information was immediately available.