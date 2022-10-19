Riders fed up with Uber and Lyft price surge to-and-from downtown during the playoffs

The price surge is a result of high demand, but many riders call the surge 'unfair.'

SAN DIEGO — Those ditching their cars to avoid hefty parking fees downtown as the Padres continue their run for a championship, are in for a shock when they order an Uber or Lyft.

The price surge is a result of high demand but riders say they are fed up with the fees.

"It gets a little tough, especially if you live all the way in Fallbrook or Escondido in North County," said Andres Ruiz, a Padres fan.

With the Padres in the post season, expect everything to be more expensive, including what it will cost you to go to the game or head back home.

"It was about 90 bucks," said Ruiz.

"I just paid $93 yesterday to go to Old Town from here," said TJ Majeske, a fan.

The price of a ride has increased by sevenfold, leaving riders up in arms.

"I don’t think anybody getting charged to travel like that is fair, and it doesn’t help out why it got instated in the first place, which is to prevent people from drinking and driving. Someone who looks at a $93 tab compared to what it may cost them in a bill ‘maybe’ if they get caught, you’re going to get someone drunk driving all the time," said Majeske.

"I live in Pacific Beach for example, and just to get here before the game it cost about $60, which to me is a little excessive and right now, just to get back home it’s even more expensive than that," said another fan.

CBS 8 reached out to both rideshare companies.

In a statement, a Lyft spokesperson says:

“We continue to offer a number of products and services that ensure riders have access to affordable transportation options. It may also be helpful to remind riders that our wait & save mode is available and ensures the best price for riders who aren’t in a hurry."

Uber says that ride prices vary by market and are determined by location and time of the request.

“When a stadium full of people get out at the same time and all request a ride around the same time like the playoff game----demand outweighs supply. this is an example of when surge pricing comes into play and prices are higher than normal," said an Uber spokesperson.

Uber adds that surge pricing is a tool used as an incentive to get drivers on the roads during busy times and ensures they’re paid more for their work.

However, riders call the price surge unfair, especially since rideshare companies are one of the only options late at night when the trolley is no longer available.

"Not having some sort of transportation in a city this large, has been a problem for many years and I don’t think they’ve even started to chip away at the problem whatsoever," added Majeske.

"There should be more Uber drivers out there, there should be more workers wanting to get back to work and wanting to get out on the streets. That’s how I see it," added Ruiz.

The next time you need to catch a ride, check taxi prices, their rates are fixed and could be less during high-demand hours for Lyft or Uber.

Also, MTS added more trains for the Padres’ playoff games. Trolley service is expected to run every 15 minutes for 45 minutes following the game on all three lines.