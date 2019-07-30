SAN DIEGO — Local rideshare drivers want lawmakers to know they have serious concerns. They say they don’t want to be employees which is what a new piece of legislation – California Assembly Bill 5 - aims to make them.

San Diego-area rideshare and delivery drivers who are part of the I’m Independent Coalition held a press conference Tuesday in Downtown San Diego to talk about the impact of AB5. They say it limits their flexibility and they want to remain in control of their own schedules.

The group is urging California and San Diego lawmakers – including the author of AB5, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez - to support legislation that “protects their flexibility and promotes modern labor protections.” Instead of a blanket bill, many drivers say they do want lawmakers to set pay standards and benefits.

The I’m Independent Coalition says it wants legislation that offers a “solution for the gig economy” which they outlined as follows:

Flexibility and Independence: Preserve the rights of Californians to choose to work as Independent Contractors to protect their flexibility and autonomy.

Pay Standard: Support more transparency on driver pay and earnings for the work between accepting a ride or delivery and dropping off the passenger, meals, goods or groceries.

Benefits: Support portable benefits by allowing for a system of worker-determined benefits to provide security and modern labor protections.

Representation: Support the development of an association for independent contractors to provide more of a voice in decisions that impact their livelihoods.

Assembly Bill 5 is currently being debated in Sacramento.