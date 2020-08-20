Lyft announces rideshare suspension in California

Lyft says that during the suspension customers can still use Lyft bikes, Lyft scooters and Lyft rentals.

SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, rideshare giant Lyft announced they will suspend ridesharing in California at 11:59 PM PT on Thursday, August 20.

In a statement, Lyft said, “We did everything we could to prevent this from happening and keep Lyft available for you, but it wasn’t possible to overhaul our business model and operations in ten days. An overwhelming majority of drivers don’t want us to make these changes either, because they would fundamentally alter how rideshare works, who is able to drive, and when.

We know that millions of people across the state depend on Lyft — from our community of drivers who earn by giving rides, to the essential workers and local residents who take those rides to work or the store — and we’re concerned about how this will impact all of them.”

Lyft says that during the suspension customers can still use Lyft bikes, Lyft scooters and Lyft rentals.