Rideshares surging over Fourth of July weekend in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Independence Day weekend has arrived and San Diego is a top destination for people traveling for the holiday.

But riders need to be prepared for surge if trying to hail a Rideshare.

AAA said San Diego is expected to be the second top destination in Southern California for the Fourth of July.

A Minnesota couple waiting at San Diego International Airport's Transportation Island was trying to get Rideshare from the airport to Hotel Circle.

“We are just waiting for an Uber and it's ridiculous, $30 just to get out for the whole trip, 8 minutes away,” said the couple.

They even tried hailing a cab.

“I just talked to a taxi and he wants $30 as well because he is competitive with Uber,” said the Minnesota visitor.

Riders have been complaining about surge prices for months. The issue is supply and demand. Some reporting a $100 fare from the airport to the Pacific Beach or $65 to University City.

“The only time is when there is a surge otherwise it's losing money and wasting time, it's not worth it,” said Jama Yacub, Rideshare driver.

He was waiting for surge prices while in the cellphone lot. Yacub said long distance airport pick ups are costing him so he’s canceling rides or won’t turn on the app until there is a surge.

“I call the customer before I pick up and I say, ‘sir or ma'am where are you going to?’ They say, ‘35 miles.’ I say, ‘I'm sorry they don't pay me enough, I have families to feed, I’m going to cancel,’” said Yacub.

Many drivers say the problem started in April when rideshare companies stopped allowing drivers to set fares from the airport.

“From the airport we are picking up 35 cents or 40 cents per mile. We don't make money and the gas prices are almost $5,” said Wahid Shakibani, rideshare driver.

In an e-mail statement a Lyft spokesperson said,

“Earlier this spring, as vaccines rolled out and people started moving again, we began to see the demand for rides outpace the number of available drivers. We’ve added thousands of drivers in the past few weeks and it’s already leading to a better rider experience with wait times down more than 15% nationwide, and down 35% in some major markets. It continues to be a great time to drive with drivers in top markets earning significantly more than they were pre-pandemic.”

Lyft said it’s also working on making sure driving with Lyft is easy and rewarding.

Uber did not return CBS News 8's request for comment.

Yacub said he's voiced frustration with Uber but nothing has changed.

"There was no solution, it takes hours and hours," said Yacub.

Visitors hope the rest of their trip will not have so many costly speedbumps.

“I'm not paying 30 bucks. maybe someone will give us a deal there are a lot of nice people out here,” said the Minnesota visitor.

Remember, even if Uber, Lyft or a taxi are more expensive than usual, it’s cheaper and safer than a DUI. Please plan and have a designated driver.