Rise in COVID cases making at-home tests harder to get

According to county numbers, in the week ending August 26, there were 1,876 cases reported, about triple what it was a month ago.

Hospitalizations are down as well.



“When you compare the numbers, it's apples and oranges. We are in much better shape today than we were a year ago,” said Dr. Tseng.



Dr. Tseng points to a few reasons for the uptick.



For starters, kids are back in school spreading the virus.



In addition, he said there's a new variant going around.



Also, it's been a while since most people have been vaccinated, so their vaccine is starting to wane.



He advises people to get a booster but wait until the end of September when a newly formulated one is out.



“Wait for the update if you can,” said Dr. Tseng.



Dr. Tseng says there's no reason to panic as he and other medical experts don't anticipate a huge spike.



Still, he says it's a good reminder to continue using caution by practicing good hygiene and masking up in crowded places.



"Hand washing, social distancing, masking. That works time after time. Stay home if you're sick," said Dr. Tseng.



As for finding a COVID test, it's not impossible; it just may take a few stops unless you order online.



CBS 8 checked Amazon, which had plenty of options available.