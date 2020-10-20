RISE San Diego honors local leaders for efforts to improve communities

Among the honorees was Bevelynn Bravo, who co-founded Mothers with a Message after her son, Jaime, was murdered in City Heights in 2012.

SAN DIEGO — Six San Diego community leaders or organizations were recently honored for their efforts to improve communities. RISE San Diego handed out its annual Inclusive Leadership in Action award last week to leaders of grassroots organizations.



“I remember being there when my son was killed. He didn't die alone. I died with him and so did my entire family and I don't want another family to go through that,” said Bravo.

Bravo helped channel her grief and anger into a support system for other families. They began by helping victims' families and then started offering support and interventions to at-risk youth.



“We have some dedicated mothers who also, just like me, don't want this to happen to anybody else and so they share their story every day,” said Bravo.



The group later expanded into prisons where they meet with inmates to explain how their actions impacted a community. They also take back lessons inmates would want to teach those who are on the same path.



“This is the type of work that is really making San Diego a better place. You see people on TV, you hear press conferences, but the real change is happening with people like Bevelynn,” said Tony Young, President/CEO of RISE San Diego and former president of the San Diego City Council.