Rite Aid employee fatally shot after confronting thieves

LOS ANGELES — A Rite Aid employee was fatally shot while confronting two shoplifters in Los Angeles.

Police say two men were trying to leave the store in the Glassell Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday around 8:45 p.m. with unpaid merchandise when the victim tried to stop them. One of the men fired a gun at the victim, striking him fatally.

The men fled and remained at large on Friday night.