Riverside County fire causes evacuations, 1,200 acres burned, 0% contained

Evacuation orders are in place for the Chapparal Fire burning in southern Riverside County at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest.

MURRIETA, Calif. —

A brush fire that ignited Saturday afternoon at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest and quickly grew to at least 1,200 acres has prompted evacuation orders.

The massive wildfire spans both Riverside and San Diego counties. On the San Diego County side, it is burning along Cold Springs Road, northwest of De Luz, near the county line.

Evacuation orders are now in place for those north of Tenaja Truck Trail, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be Bietol, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Additionally, an evacuation warning is in place for those north of Tenaja Road, west of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane and west of Cleveland National Forest Road.

"Residents should go now," the fire department said.

A tweet just before 8 p.m. gave an update on the evacuation centers for residents and animals

Evacuation Center: open at Murrieta High School - 42200 Nighthawk, Murrieta 92562

Animal Evacuations - Small Animals: Animal Friends of the Valley 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar

Animal Evacuations - Large Animals: San Jacinto Animal Shelter, - 581 S. Grand, San Jacinto

The blaze broke out at around 12:40 p.m. near Tenaja and Cleveland Forest roads and was 0% contained, fire officials said.

The fire, being dubbed the Chaparral Fire, was initially measured at up to 25 acres before exploding in size in just a couple of hours.

Firefighters were battling the flames from the ground and air, including the use of four air tankers. U.S. Forest Service fire crews were assisting the 150 firefighters from Riverside and San Diego counties.

⚠️#ChapparalFIRE UPDATE - EVAUATION ORDERS in place for residents North of Tenaja Truck Rd, South of Calle Cielo, East of Calle Collado and West of Calle Be Bietol. Residents MUST LEAVE NOW. pic.twitter.com/qSSzP9LbKX — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 28, 2021