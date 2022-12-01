Riverside man who nearly killed his mother by stabbing captured in San Diego County

A Riverside man who stabbed his mother, then left her on the verge of death, was captured in San Diego County, according to deputies.

SAN DIEGO — A man who nearly killed his mother by stabbing and fled the scene in Riverside was captured in San Diego County on November 27, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Riverside Sheriff’s assigned to the San Jacinto station responded to the 300 block of South Kirby Street in San Jacinto following reports of a domestic assault, according to a press release.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a 74-year-old woman suffering from several stab wounds, Seargeant Anthony Pelato of Riverside Sheriff’s detailed.

The investigation revealed that the stabbing victim's suspect was Pascual Carlos, the victim's 50-year-old son.

A warrant was issued for Carlos’ arrest, Seargent Pelato said.

Carlos was later located in San Diego County, where he was taken into custody by local authorities on November 27, booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of attempted murder on November 30, and held on $1 million bail, the press release said.

The woman stabbed was said to be recovering from her injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to call Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Jess Vasquez at (951) 791-3400.