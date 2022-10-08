Robbery suspects on the loose in San Diego

Two robbery suspects are on the loose Saturday after they allegedly robbed a man delivering marijuana products in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Two robbery suspects are on the loose Saturday after they allegedly robbed a man delivering marijuana products in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:31 p.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Appian Drive where they learned the victim was delivering marijuana products to a resident who claimed they did not order them, Officer John Buttle said.

Moments later, the victim was approached by two suspects who pushed him against his vehicle and demanded all his products and belongings, Buttle said. One of the suspects held a knife to the victim's throat during the robbery. They fled on foot.

Police said both suspects are men in their 20s. One wore a puffy blue and white jacket, dark sweatpants with a green stripe, white sneakers and a black backpack. The second man wore a black hoodie, jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

The victim was not injured.