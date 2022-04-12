Sheriff's: Rock climber falls to their death from El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside area

Though the fall was reported around Sunday evening, authorities couldn't begin their body recovery efforts until Monday due to poor weather and terrain.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A rock climber died Sunday afternoon after falling to their death from El Cajon Mountain, also known as El Capitan, in the Lakeside area.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the climber died after falling about 200 feet on El Cajon Mountain.

First responders were unable to retrieve the victim's body due to dark conditions Sunday night and the rocky terrain, according to officials.

Official planned to recover the body Monday when conditions were more suitable for a rescue flight and safer to insert first responders on the ground, a Watch Commander with San Diego Sheriff's Department told CBS 8.

"This hike is considered strenuous and can take up to 6 hours to complete. There is very little shade along the way," San Diego Parks and Recreation said on their website detailing the mountain. "El Capitan Preserve boasts a view of three reservoirs from one location in the park. Some 11 miles of trails provide a rugged route along a granite-ribbed ridgeline with stunning views of both ocean and mountains."

El Cajon mountain is a popular destination for climbers located just south of Barona Resort and Casino and features more than 200 different climbing routes.

Access to the main wall of El Cajon mountain requires a two-mile hike up 1,800 vertical feet.

An investigation is underway.