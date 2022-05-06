24th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon hits the streets of San Diego

Every runner had their own personal reasons for participating this year.

SAN DIEGO — The 24th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series continued Sunday with runners taking on the full and half-marathon races after getting off to an early start from Balboa Park.

With a Ron Burgundy impersonator stationed on Adams Avenue and a Tom Cruise ‘Maverick’ look-a-like in North Park, plenty of entertainment lined the course throughout eight iconic San Diego neighborhoods, highlighting America’s Finest City.

“Probably friendship, being here with my friends,” said Kate Henshaw.

“It makes me feel alive,” said Sanjay Agrawal. “It’s fun running.”

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Series is especially known for bringing the fun to the run, and this year was no disappointment. Naruwan Taiko drummers helped runners stay motivated with their tribal beats on Pershing Drive at mile 10.

“The bands do kind of give a boost to you and the crowd is just great over here, the enthusiasm and the presence they give to you,” said Sanjay Agrawal. “It’s just great.”

Hometown hero Reid Buchanan crossed the downtown finish line first for the 13-mile half-marathon with a time slightly over 1 hour and 4 minutes.

“Yeah, I went out a little bit hot and Pershing was pretty tough once you got up, like going up to the top and by then, it was just coasting to the finish line,” said Buchanan.

Jane Bareikis placed first for the women’s division in the half-marathon.

“It’s amazing. Nice course,” said Bareikis. “A lot of big downhill down there. It was amazing.”

All in all, it was a day of triumph for 18,000 runners, who all dug deep to make their way to the finish line.

“Feels good to be done,” said Valerie Miller as she laughed. “The last little push was a lot but it was fun.”

Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Rock ‘n Roll Running Series, which will be their 25th edition of the marathon.